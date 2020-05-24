Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime's New Ad Unveils More Cast, July 10 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga posted a new 15-second commercial and a new key visual on Sunday. The website and the commercial's description announce more cast members and the anime's July 10 premiere. The commercial also previews the opening theme song " Sentimental " by the female rock band The Peggies .





The newly announced cast members are:

Yukari Nozawa as Nagomi Kinoshita, Kazuya Kinoshita's grandmother



as Nagomi Kinoshita, Kazuya Kinoshita's grandmother Masayuki Akasaka as Yoshiaki Kibe, one of Kazuya's friends



Gakuto Kajiwara as Shun Kuribayashi, another of Kayuya's friends





The series will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.).

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..

The cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is supervising the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music.

Singer halca performs the ending theme song. Both The Peggies and halca created their songs expressly for the anime.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017.