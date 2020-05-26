Takao Yaguchi, Katsumi Tatsuzawa End Versus Gyoshin-san! Manga

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Takao Yaguchi and Katsumi Tatsuzawa's Versus Gyoshin-san! will end in two chapters. The manga will take a one-issue break and continue in the magazine's 14th issue. If there are no other delays, the manga will end on July 7.

The manga is a spinoff of Yaguchi's Tsurikichi Sampei fishing manga. The story centers on Gyōshin Ayukawa, the mentor, rival, and brother figure of the original manga's protagonist Sanpei.

Yaguchi and Tatsuzawa launched the manga in Evening in 2018, and Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 23.

The original Tsurikichi Sampei manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 1973 to 1983. It inspired a television anime series that ran from 1980 to 1982. The manga also inspired a live-action film in 2009.