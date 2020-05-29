Part of World Trigger Manga's Next Chapter to Publish as Rough Draft Due to Author's Health

The editor of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga announced on the series' official Twitter account on Friday that Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine will publish part of the upcoming 197th chapter's content as a rough-draft version due to the creator's health.

The magazine's editorial department had considered a hiatus for the manga due to Ashihara's condition, but after considering the chapter's planned release with color pages and consulting with Ashihara, they made the decision to publish part of the chapter as a rough draft. The announcement noted that Ashihara is recovering.

Ashihara debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. Ashihara took a one-week break in September 2014 to treat the nerve roots affected by cervical spondylosis (wear and tear on neck area of spinal column), and then took several one-week breaks due to sudden illness.

The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga then took a one-month break in June 2019 so that Ashihara could recover from intestinal obstruction complications that arose from his recent gall bladder removal surgery. The manga took another one-month break last November due to Ashihara's poor physical health.

Shueisha published the 21st volume on December 4, and the 22nd volume will ship on June 4. Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump , and it published the 19th volume in print on October 1.

The series is getting new television anime season that will air on TV Asahi and feature a returning cast. The manga inspired a two-season television anime adaptation in 2014 and 2015.