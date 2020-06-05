Shueisha Reveals 2019 Circulation Numbers for Manga Magazines

Shueisha released its "Media Guide 2020" document in May, which gives information about its various magazines to advertisers, including the company's manga magazines. The guide lists print circulation numbers and demographic information for the magazines.

The circulation numbers listed below are average numbers for the time period between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Print Circulations and Demographics for Boys' and Men's Magazines

Additionally, the guide announced that the Shonen Jump+ website and app has about 2.4 million weekly active users. The app has been downloaded more than 13 million times as of January.

The guide did not list the gender demographics for its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but did list a breakdown by age. 27.4% of readers are 25 years old or older, 25.8% are 19-24 years old, 17.6% are 16-18 years old, 16.4% are 13-15 years old, 9.6% are 10-12 years old, and 3.2% are nine years old or younger.

For V Jump , 25% of readers are in upper elementary school, 24% are in middle school, 20% are in lower elementary school, 12% are in high school, 15% are working adults, and 4% are in college. For Saikyō Jump , 58.5% of readers are in upper elementary school, 28% are in lower middle school, 11% are in middle school, and 2.5% are in high school or older.

For Weekly Young Jump , the guide revealed that 32.9% of readers are in their 30s, 28.3% are in their 20s, 21.5% are in their 40s, 11.7% are in their 50s or older, and 5.6% are in their teens. Jump SQ. 's readership is 30.2% people aged 25-29 years old, 26.4% people aged 20-24 years old, 25.2% people aged 15-19 years old, and 18.2% people aged 30-34.

Weekly Shonen Jump 's print circulation dipped below 1.6 million during the period of January to March 2020 to 1,572,833. The magazine's print circulation fell below two million in 2017 to 1,915,000. The Japanese Magazine Publishers Association (JMPA) published a chart demonstrating the declining print circulation numbers in Weekly Shonen Jump from January 2014 through March 2017. The magazine's record circulation was 6.53 million in 1994.



Print Circulations and Demographics for Girls' and Women's Magazines

Magazine Title Average Circulation Ribon 137,000 Cookie 27,000 Margaret 30,000 Bessatsu Margaret 95,000 The Margaret 23,500 Office YOU 43,000 Cocohana 53,000

For Ribon , 66.6% of readers are in upper elementary school, 17.2% are in lower elementary school, 11.4% are in middle school, and 3.3% are in high school or older.

For Bessatsu Margaret , 56.2% of readers are 24 years or older, 16% are 15-18 years old, 15.1% are 19-23 years old, and 12.7% are 14 years or younger. For Office YOU , 71% of readers are 45 years or older.

Shueisha 's "Manga Mee" app, which targets women, has about 4.5 million downloads and 1.97 million unique monthly users.



