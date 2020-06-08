Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, More Cast, July 10 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga began streaming the anime's third promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Nadamesukashi Negotiation" (Negotiation by Comforting) by Kano and Naomi Ōzora as her character Uzaki-chan. It also reveals a new cast member, and the anime's July 10 premiere date.

Saori Hayami joins the cast as the character Tsuki Uzaki (seen below), heroine Hana Uzaki's 43-year-old but sill youthful-looking mother, who is gentle and mild-mannered with her daughter.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , San'in Broadcasting , BS11 , and d Anime Store on July 10, and on ABC TV and TV Aichi on June 11. The three main cast members will appear in a live-streamed special on June 14 before the anime's premiere.

The anime stars:

Naomi Ōzora as Hana Uzaki

as Hana Uzaki Kenji Akabane as Shinichi Sakurai

as Shinichi Sakurai Ayana Taketatsu as Ami Asai

as Ami Asai Tomoya Takagi as Itsuhito Sakaki

as Itsuhito Sakaki Yousuke Akimoto as the Master

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand. Kadokawa published the fourth compiled volume on February 7.