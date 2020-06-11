Allison, Lillia & Treize Manga's Hiroki Haruse Launches Idoly Pride Series

Manga based on multimedia project with upcoming TV anime

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype manga website launched the first chapter of Hiroki Haruse 's manga for the Idoly Pride multimedia idol project on Thursday. The next chapter will launch on June 30.

Haruse drew the Allison and Lillia & Treize manga, based on Keiichi Sigsawa light novels of the same name. The same novels inspired the Allison & Lillia television anime in 2008.

The Idoly Pride project will also have a television anime that will premiere in winter 2021.

CyberAgent subsidiary QualiArts , Straight Edge , and Music Ray'n are collaborating on the multimedia project. QP:flapper ( Girlish Number , Girl Friend BETA ) is providing the original character designs. YOSHIKI Minazumi (name romanization not confirmed) of QualiArts , Kaoru Adachi ( Love Live! School idol project producer) of Straight Edge , and Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! School idol project , Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! scripts) of SATZ are credited with the original concept. Music Ray'n and QualiArts are credited for the music.

English text on the project's promotional materials reads, "No one starts from the spotlight. They all start as nobody. Only way there is to prove that she is a true idol." The multimedia project will include anime, video games, music, and several other forms of entertainment.

Source: Comic Newtype