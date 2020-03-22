Idoly Pride Anime Reveals Visual, Winter 2021 Premiere, New Character

AbemaTV 's livestream for the Idoly Pride multimedia idol project revealed a key visual on Sunday for the anime part of the project. The livestream also revealed that the anime will premiere in winter 2021. The show will air on TV and will also stream on AbemaTV .

The official YouTube channel for the franchise also began streaming a commercial on Sunday.

The livestream also revealed a new idol in the franchise. Sayaka Kanda is voicing the new character Mana Nagase, who is the older sister to Kotono.

Additionally, the stream announced that the franchise is getting a manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website.

The project's cast includes:

Hoshino Production

Mirai Tachibana as Kotono Nagase

as Kotono Nagase Mai Sugano as Sakura Kawasaki

as Sakura Kawasaki Moeko Yūki as Rei Ichinose

Kokona Natsume as Nagisa Ibuki

Nao Sasaki as Haruko Saeki

as Haruko Saeki Koharu Miyazawa as Saki Shiraishi

Kanon Takao as Chisa Shiraishi

as Chisa Shiraishi Kanata Aikawa as Suzu Narumiya

Moka Hinata as Mei Hayasaka

Yukina Shutō as Shizuku Hyōdō

TRINITYAiLE

Sora Amamiya as Rui Tendō

as Rui Tendō Momo Asakura as Yū Suzumura

as Yū Suzumura Shiina Natsukawa as Sumire Okuyama

LizNoir

The website also lists one more idol group for the project.

Yū Kinome (episode director for Classroom of the Elite , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) is directing the anime at CAAnimation . Tatsuya Takahaashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is in charge of series composition, and Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , The Mystic Archives of Dantalian ) is designing the characters. Lerche ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is also credited for animation production.

CyberAgent subsidiary QualiArts , Straight Edge , and Music Ray'n are collaborating on the multimedia project. QP:flapper ( Girlish Number , Girl Friend BETA ) is providing the original character designs. Yoshiki Minazumi (name romanization not confirmed) of QualiArts , Kaoru Adachi ( Love Live! School idol project producer) of Straight Edge , and Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! School idol project , Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! scripts) of SATZ are credited with the original concept. Music Ray'n and QualiArts are credited for the music.

English text on the project's promotional materials reads, "No one starts from the spotlight. They all start as nobody. Only way there is to prove that she is a true idol." The multimedia project will include anime, video games, music, and several other forms of entertainment.

The anime is CAAnimation 's first project. CyberAgent , the parent company of game developer Cygames and streaming service company AbemaTV , founded the CAAnimation label in October 2018.