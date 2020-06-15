Future Card Buddyfight Card Game Ends Product Releases

Final card packs ship in English on September 25

The official website for the Future Card Buddyfight franchise announced on Monday that the card game is ceasing product development and releases.

The announcement in Japanese specified that the Revival Buddies special pack release on August 11 will be the game's last in Japan. Ace Ultimate Booster Pack Vol. 6: Buddy Again Vol.3 ~Beyond the Ages~ and Ace Special Series Alternative Vol. 1 Buddy Ragnarok will ship on September 25 as the final English releases, with the prior release delayed to that date so that the two products may ship simultaneously.

The announcement in Japanese stated that official tournaments and events, shop tournaments, customer and rule support, and defects and exchanges will end on May 31, 2021, while the announcement in English stated that they will continue until June 30, 2021.

Bushiroad launched the trading card game in 2014.

The franchise has inspired multiple anime and manga adaptations, and the first television anime series premiered in January 2014. Future Card Buddyfight Ace ( Future Card Shin Buddyfight ), the most recent anime in the franchise, premiered in June 2018. The franchise's official YouTube channel streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub.

The Future Card Buddyfight Ace manga launched in May 2018 and ended in February 2019. Shogakukan Asia is publishing the series in English.