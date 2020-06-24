Harvest Moon: One World Game's 1st Trailer Streamed

Game launches for Switch, PS4 this fall

The New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation unveiled the first trailer for Natsume and Rising Star Games' Harvest Moon: One World game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The game will launch in North America and Europe in fall 2020. The game will have a new engine and graphics.

Nintendo U.K. describes the game:

Explore a world of new and familiar faces, unique villages and adventurous challenges, while managing your growing farm. Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or cabbage? Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, set out on an adventure that goes beyond your hometown, spanning the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo-Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there's an entire world to explore. Harvest Moon: One World features an all-new engine and graphics, creating a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon for seasoned players and new generations alike.

Natsume released Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, the most recent main game in the franchise , for the Switch and PlayStation 4 in May 2018, and for iOS and Android in September 2018. Natsume 's Harvest Moon: Mad Dash game launched in North America and Europe for the Switch and PS4 in October 2019.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the Bokujō Monogatari franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, XSEED cannot use Natsume 's Harvest Moon title. XSEED will release Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town ( Bokujō Monogatari: Saikai no Mineral Town ) for the Switch and PC this July.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Doraemon : Story of Seasons ( Doraemon : Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) game, a crossover between the Doraemon and Story of Seasons ( Bokujō Monogatari ) franchises, also launched for the Switch and PC via Steam in the West in October. The game will debut for the PS4 in the West on September 4. The game launched for the Switch in Japan last June.

Source: NGPX presentation