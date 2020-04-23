Doraemon: Story of Seasons Game Gets PS4 Version in July

PS4 game launches in West in September

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that its Doraemon: Story of Seasons ( Doraemon: Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) game is getting a PlayStation 4 version in Japan on July 30. Bandai Namco Entertainment America will release the PS4 version in the Americas on September 4, and the company began streaming an English video for the game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe will also release the PS4 version in Europe on September 4. Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia will release the PS4 game in English in Southeast Asia on July 30.

The game launched in Japan on Nintendo Switch on June 13. The game then launched for Switch and PC via Steam in the West on October 11.

Bandai Namco Entertainment , Marvelous, and Nintendo announced the game in February. Brownies developed the crossover game with the Doraemon and Story of Seasons ( Bokujō Monogatari ) franchises.

The game takes place in a new original location named Shizen Town, notable for its gigantic tree. The game has a theme of "bonds." Elements of the series' mechanics return, such as building and upgrading a farm, choosing which crops to plant, and forming relationships with NPCs. However, as in the Doraemon franchise, players can utilize Doraemon's gadgets in gameplay.

