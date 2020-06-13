Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Game Gets PC Release in July

PC version to offer 8 language options

XSEED Games announced at the PC Gaming Show 2020 online event on Saturday that it will release Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town ( Bokujō Monogatari: Saikai no Mineral Town ) game for PC on July 14, simultaneously with its release for the Nintendo Switch in North America.

The game will be the first in the main Story of Seasons series to launch for Switch and PC. The PC release will have eight language options, resolution up to 4K, various graphics options, and keyboard and mouse controls.

The game is available for pre-order now, and people who pre-order the physical version from the XSEED Games Store will receive a “Strawberry Hanako” pocket plushie inspired by the in-game Strawberry Cow. Pre-orders for the digital version will include a Cow Costume DLC, which will also be available to purchase separately after the game's launch.

The game is a full remake of the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games. Marvelous Europe will release the game physically and digitally on July 10 in Europe and Australia. The game launched in Japan on October 17 for the Switch.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume 's Harvest Moon title.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Doraemon: Story of Seasons ( Doraemon: Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) crossover game for the Switch and PC via Steam in the West on October 11. The game launched in Japan for the Switch last June. A PlayStation 4 version will debut in Japan on July 30 and in the Americas on September 4.

Source: Press release