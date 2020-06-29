Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER Film Premieres in N. America on July 11

Nerdist announced on Monday that it is partnering with Shout! Factory TV and Team Kamen Rider to host the United States and Canadian premiere of the Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER film digitally on July 11 as part of the Nerdist House 2020 streaming event. The film will stream on Nerdist's YouTube channel and on Geek & Sundry's YouTube channel.

In addition to the film, the screening will also include a panel discussion, which will stream on Nerdist's YouTube channel, Geek & Sundry YouTube channel, and Geek & Sundry's Twitch channel. Members of Nerdist, Team Kamen Rider , Tokunation, and The Tokusatsu Network will participate in the panel.

Team Kamen Rider will host with the Heisei Week event with livestreams from July 6-11.

Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER will debut on Shout! Factory 's TokuSHOUTsu channel through Pluto TV on August 1.

Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER opened on December 22, and reached 1 billion yen (about US$9.1 million) in 12 days. The film is the highest-earning solo Heisei Kamen Rider film in the franchise ( Kamen Rider films will sometimes open alongside other films such as ones from the Super Sentai series as a double feature). Toei also stated the film is the fastest a winter title in the franchise has hit 1 billion yen.

The film opened at #3, selling 313,000 tickets to earn 389 million yen (about US$3.5 million). Last year's film, Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Final: Build & Ex-Aid with Legend Rider , earned 1.28 billion yen (about US$11.6 million).

As with previous films in the series, this film crosses over the previous Kamen Rider show with the latest show. This year, the film crosses over Kamen Rider Build with Kamen Rider Zi-O , but also features all 20 Heisei-era Kamen Rider protagonists. An earlier video teased that a "generation is ending," highlighting the fact that Japan will enter a new era on May 1, 2019 when Emperor Akihito abdicates.

The film features two new "Another Riders." Shunsuke Daito is playing a new Time Jacker villain named Tiido and Kenichi Takitoh is voicing a new Imagin character. The film's theme song is "Kamen Rider Heisei Generations FOREVER Medley." Daisuke Asakura arranged the song, which features remixes of all 20 opening theme songs for the 20 Heisei-era Kamen Rider series.