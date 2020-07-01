Symphogear Season 1 Director Tatsufumi Itō Passes Away at 55

Anime director Tatsufumi Itō passed away on May 23 due to a brainstem hemorrhage. He was 55. His wife Mariko Itō made the announcement on Tatsufumi Itō 's Twitter account on Wednesday.

Itō (also known as Tatsufumi Tamagawa ) was perhaps best known as the director of the first season of Senki Zesshō Symphogear , Satelight 's anime franchise that has since spawned four sequel anime seasons.

Itō had been part of the anime industry since 1990, serving as animation director for episodes of Magical Taruruuto-kun and other series. Itō served as key animator, animation director, episode director, and storyboarder on numerous productions since then, including animation director on episodes of Gasaraki ; storyboarder and episode director on episodes of Princess Tutu ; a solo key animator, episode director, and animation director on the eighth episode of Casshern Sins ; and episode director on three episodes of M3 the dark metal .

Ito's last credits were as storyboarder and episode director on some episodes of both seasons of the We Never Learn: BOKUBEN anime, as well as storyboarder, unit director, and key animator for the ending credits sequence of the first season.