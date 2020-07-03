Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina TV Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song Artist, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Jougi Shiraishi 's Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ( Majo no Tabitabi ) light novel series began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Friday. The website and the video both revealed a new cast member, the ending theme song artist, and the October premiere for the anime. The website also posted the anime's sixth visual and character designs. The video features Elaina flying on a broom and scenes with the character Sheila.

Yōko Hikasa is joining the cast as Sheila.

ChouCho is performing the ending theme song "Haiiro no Saga" (Gray Saga).

The anime will star:

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Berserk film trilogy) is directing the anime at C2C , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takeshi Oda is adapting Azuru 's original character art for animation, and Kazumasa Nishio is credited with concept designs.

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Once upon a time, there was a witch named Elaina, who set off on a journey across the world. Along the way, she would meet all kinds of people, from a country full of witches to a giant in love with his own muscles—but with each meeting, Elaina would become a small part of their story, and her own world would get a little bit bigger.

The novel series ranked at #9 on the 2018 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! list, and at #6 on the 2019 list. SB Creative published the first novel in April 2016, and is publishing the 13th volume in July.

Itsuki Nanao launched a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in November 2018. Square Enix published the first volume on April 12, 2019. Square Enix is publishing the manga's second volume in English in September.