Granblue Fantasy Season 2 Anime's Extra Episode to Stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, Funimation, AnimeLab

Episode centering on Djeeta debuts on August 26

Aniplex of America announced at the digital Aniplex Online Fest event on Saturday that the new "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special for the GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 anime will stream on August 26 on Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , Funimation , and AnimeLab .

The special premiered on March 27 in Japan, and will release on Blu-ray Disc with the seventh volume in Japan on August 26 after a delay.

The special's cast includes:

The anime's first season also included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered last October, and is listed with 14 episodes. HIDIVE , Funimation , and Crunchyroll all streamed the series as it aired.

Yui Umemoto ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) directed the new season at MAPPA , instead of the first season's series director Ayako Kurata and director Yuuki Itoh at A-1 Pictures . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G , The Legend of the Legendary Heroes , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) was the new writer in charge of the series scripts. Fumihide Sai ( Shugo Chara! , Gokujyo. Gokurakuin Joshi Kōryō Monogatari ) was the new character designer. Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki returned to compose the music.

The first anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation is also streaming the first season.

The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike streamed that special.