Granblue Fantasy Anime's Djeeta Special Reveals Visual, March 27 Premiere
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the Granblue Fantasy anime revealed on Saturday that the new "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special will premiere on March 27 at 24:00 (effectively March 28 at 12:00 a.m.). The special, subtitled "Extra 1: Mou Hitotsu no Tabiji" (One More Journey), will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 and stream on AbemaTV. The website also revealed a visual for the special.
The special's cast includes:
- Hisako Kanemoto as Djeeta
- Kana Hanazawa as Zeta
- Aya Hirano as Beatrix
The anime, subtitled "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter), will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the game, and is technically part of the overall GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 anime.
The anime's first season also included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.
GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered on October 4, and is listed with 14 episodes. HIDIVE, Funimation, and Crunchyroll are all streaming the series as it airs.
Yui Umemoto (Cardfight!! Vanguard G) is directing the new season at MAPPA, instead of the first season's series director Ayako Kurata and director Yuuki Itoh at A-1 Pictures. Kiyoko Yoshimura (Cardfight!! Vanguard G, The Legend of the Legendary Heroes, Garo -Vanishing Line-) is the new writer in charge of the series scripts. Fumihide Sai (Shugo Chara!, Gokujyo. Gokurakuin Joshi Kōryō Monogatari) is the new character designer. Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki are returning to compose the music.
The first anime season of Cygames' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and Anime Strike. Funimation began streaming the first season last month.
The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and Anime Strike streamed that special.
