Mari Okada's O Maidens in Your Savage Season Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Manga also gets 2 new side story chapters in August, September

The August issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine announced on Thursday that Mari Okada and Nao Emoto 's O Maidens in Your Savage Season ( Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series.

The manga will also have two new side-story chapters that will debut in the magazine's next two issues in August and September.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The girls in a high school literature club do a little icebreaker to get to know each other: answering the question, "What's one thing you want to do before you die?" One of the girls blurts out, "Sex." Little do they know, the whirlwind unleashed by that word pushes each of these girls, with different backgrounds and personalities, onto their own clumsy, funny, painful, and emotional paths toward adulthood.

Okada and Emoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2016, and ended it last September. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume last October. The volume included an extra epilogue chapter. The title is the manga series debut of screenwriter Okada.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE , and it also streamed an English-dubbed version last December. Okada also supervised the scripts for the anime.

Okada has written and overseen scripts for such anime as Toradora! , A Lull in the Sea , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Kiznaiver , and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan television anime. She made her directorial debut with her Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms anime film, and most recently penned the scripts to the films Her Blue Sky and A Whisker Away .

Emoto serialized her Forget Me Not romance manga, inspired by Mag Hsu 's original Taiwanese novel Mǎzimen , from 2013 to 2016. Kodansha Comics also publishes Forget Me Not in English.