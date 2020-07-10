Shout! Factory to Stream Mill Creek Entertainment's Ultraman Library

1,100+ episodes, 20 movies to stream in N. America

Shout! Factory announced on Friday that it has licensed U.S. home video distribution company Mill Creek Entertainment 's Ultraman library for streaming in North America. Shout! Factory and its streaming service Shout! Factory TV acquired exclusive SVOD and AVOD digital rights for the collection of more than 1,100 episodes and 20 movies in the U.S. and Canada. Shout! Factory TV is planning an "aggressive rollout" of Ultraman properties on its TokuSHOUTsu channel this year.

The license covers works including:

Ultra Q

Ultraman

Ultraseven

Return of Ultraman

Ultraman Ace

Ultraman Taro

Ultraman Gaia

Ultraman Gaia: The Battle in Hyper Space

Ultraman Cosmos

Ultraman Nexus

Ultraman Max

Ultraman Mebius

Ultraman Mebius & Ultraman Brothers

Mega Monster Battle Ultra Galaxy: The Movie

Ultraman Saga

Ultraman Ginga

Ultraman Ginga S

Ultraman X

Ultraman Orb

Ultraman Geed

Mill Creek Entertainment and U.K. distribution company Indigo Entertainment announced their license of most of the Ultraman tokusatsu franchise for both physical and digital distribution in July 2019. Mill Creek Entertainment noted that its license includes classic television series remastered in HD, as well as recent films and series, including "almost everything produced" in the last 50 years for the franchise.

The Ultraman Taiga series premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2019 and ended in December. The show is the seventh consecutive "New Generation Heroes" series in the Ultraman franchise. The Gekijōban Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax film serves as the finale for the story, and it will open on August 7 in Japan after a COVID-19 delay.

Ultraman Z , the newest entry in the franchise, premiered on June 20. Tsuburaya Productions is streaming the series with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.

Source: Press release