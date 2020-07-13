2020 Doraemon Anime Film Unveils 'Special' Video to Celebrate August 7 Opening

Video thanks fans for patience after COVID-19 delay

The official website for the 2020 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) unveiled a new "special video" and a new visual for the film on Tuesday. The video thanks viewers for waiting for the film's opening. The film will open in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The video will also air during the Doraemon television anime series on Saturday, and advance ticket passes will go on sale on Friday. The visual below has the tagline, "Well, it's time for departure."

Takuya Kimura is playing the character Gil, a suspicious man who looks like a monkey. He observes Nobita's actions, and holds the secret of the mysterious island. Actress and comedian Naomi Watanabe is joining the guest cast of the film as the character Natalie, a suspicious woman who tracks Nobita's journey and communicates with Gil.

The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Kazuaki Imai , an episode director on the Doraemon television anime, and the director of 2018's Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, is directing the 40th film. Genki Kawamura is also returning from the 2018 film to pen the new film's script. Mr. Children are performing the theme songs "Birthday" and "Kimi to Kasaneta Monologue" for the film. The upcoming film is the franchise 's first to feature two theme songs, and it is also the first work for which Mr. Children have written two songs.

The film has a manga adaptation in Coro Coro Comics that launched last September. Shintarō Mugiwara , the "final apprentice" of Fujiko F. Fujio , is drawing the manga.

A separate manga adaptation by high school student Ran Tokiwa launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine last November. Genki Kawamura is scripting the manga, and Shintarō Mugiwara is collaborating on the manga.

The film also inspired a Nintendo Switch game that debuted in Japan on March 5. FuRyu developed the action-adventure game.