Live-Action Attack on Titan, Kimi ni Todoke Actor Haruma Miura Passes Away at 30

Police are investigating death as possible suicide

NHK reported on Saturday that actor Haruma Miura has passed away. He was 30.

NHK stated police are investigating the incident as a possible suicide. Miura was found in his home in Tokyo on Saturday.

Miura was born in Ibaraki prefecture on April 5, 1990. He debuted as a child actor in 1997 in the NHK series Agri . His first starring role was in 2006 in the film Catch A Wave .

He starred as Eren Jaeger in the live-action film adaptations of the Attack on Titan manga. He starred in many other live-action adaptations of manga, including playing Ren Kazama in Gokusen, Shota Kazehaya in Kimi ni Todoke, and Izumi in Akihabara @ DEEP. More recently, he played Itō Kamotarō in the live-action Gintama 2: Okite wa Yaburu Tame ni Koso Aru film. He also voiced the character Yama in the CG Harlock: Space Pirate film.

Other film roles roles include Daisuke Iki in Naoko and Kentaro Saeki in The Eternal Zero . He also starred in stage plays, commercials, and television series, including the upcoming Love will begin when Money end series that will start airing in September.

ANN interviewed Muira along with other cast and crew members of the live-action Attack on Titan project in 2015.

Sources: NHK, Cinema Today (朝倉健人)

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.