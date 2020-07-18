Seizei Gambare Mahō Shōjo Kurumi Magical Girl Comedy Anime Gets 3rd Season on TV

Cast, staff return for season premiering on October 7 with crowdfunding campaign

The official website for the Seizei Gambare Mahō Shōjo Kurumi (Do Your Best Magical Girl Kurumi) short anime announced on Saturday that a third season will premiere on the BS11 television channel on October 7. The season will run every first and third Wednesday of the month at 11:54 p.m. It will also run on YouTube and other streaming services on schedules to be announced later.

The production will run a crowdfunding project that ties into the third season from July 25 to September 25. The crowdfunding will offer fans a chance to give their support for such bonuses as original episodes on the eventual Blu-ray Disc release.

The first season centers around Kurumi Azuchimomoyama, a normal 14-year-old girl who attends Egaogaoka Middle School. One day, an angel named "Devilun" that looks like a Tasmanian devil appears before her. Devilun grants Kurumi the power to be the beautiful magical girl dinosaur angel warrior "Prima Pink," and tells her to fight the evil "Darkness Whales" organization. She proceeds to indiscriminately take out Darkness Whales members . The actual protagonists are three boy classmates of Kurumi who watch the entire thing while not really doing anything.

The returning cast members include:

Yuu Hayashi as Kiyoshi Suzuki

Wataru Hatano as Isamu Takahashi

Takuma Terashima as Shigeru Satō

Yurika Kubo as Kurumi Azuchimomoyama/Prima Pink

Daisuke Ono as Gentleman Jacket

Showtaro Morikubo as Pirate

Kenichi Suzumura as Baron

Keisuke Matsumoto ( Ponkotsu Quest , Super Short Comics ) is once again directing and writing the anime at Pie in the sky. Wataru Uekusa is returning to design the characters. Also returning is Mia REGINA to perform the opening theme song "Shūmatsu e no Tengeki." Lantis is contributing the music.

The first season premiered on July 29, 2017 and ran for 25 episodes. The second season then premiered on October 2018.

