Spike Chunsoft Takes Over Danganronpa Publishing in the West

Spike Chunsoft announced on Tuesday that it will take over publishing duties for the Danganronpa game series in the West. NIS America previously published the game series, but announced last week that it will cease offering Danganronpa titles from the PlayStation Store gradually from August to September. Spike Chunsoft developed the series in Japan, but NIS America was the first publisher for the game in the West, before Spike Chunsoft began publishing games in the West in 2017.

The titles that NIS America will cease offering, and the respective dates of their removal, are as follows:

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girl (PS Vita, August 31)

(PS Vita, August 31) Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (PS Vita, September 4)

(PS Vita, September 4) Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (PS Vita, September 4)

(PS Vita, September 4) Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, PS Vita, September 25)

NIS America released Danganronpa 1•2 Reload for PS4 in March 2014 in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft released the collection in Japan for PlayStation Vita in October 2013, after first releasing both games for PlayStation Portable. NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017. NIS America then released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

The franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones on May 21, and will release Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition for smartphones on August 20. The company will also release the Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony game for smartphones.