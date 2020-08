Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Reveals 2 New Characters, Release for PS5/PC in Addition to PS4

Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki join lineup for game releasing in early 2021

Arc System Works revealed a new trailer for its upcoming Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on Monday, which reveals the characters Leo Whitefang and Nagoriyuki. The video also confirms the game is getting a release for PlayStation 5 and PC in addition to PlayStation 4.

Arc System Works delayed the release of the game from late 2020 to early 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, and Zato-1.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.