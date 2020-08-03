Soulcalibur VI Game Reveals Setsuka as DLC Character

Setsuka, new character creation set, free content update release on Tuesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe revealed in a video on Sunday that Setsuka will join the Soulcalibur VI fighting game as a DLC character. The character joins the game as part of the second Season Pass, and will be available as part of DLC 11 and 12 on Tuesday . DLC 12 will feature a new character creation set. The game is also getting a free content update on Tuesday.

The second Season Pass will include four total new characters, including the previously released Hilde and Haohmaru.

Soulcalibur VI launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2018 in Japan, the Americas, and Europe.

Playable characters include Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Grøh, Nightmare, Xianghua, Kilik, Ivy, Zasalamel, Siegfried, The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, Taki, Yoshimitsu, Maxi, Talim, Astaroth, Voldo, Seong Mi-Na, Cervantes, Raphael, Inferno, and new character Azwel.

Tira was a pre-order bonus for the game, and she is also available as a standalone DLC or as part of the game's first Season Pass. The first Season Pass also includes NieR: Automata character YoRHa No. 2 Type B (2B), Amy, and Cassandra.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.