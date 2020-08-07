I'm Standing on a Million Lives Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song Artist, October 2 Debut

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga posted the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual on Friday. The video announced a new cast member, the ending theme song artist, and the anime's October 2 premiere.

Chiwa Saito plays Kahabell, a knight whom the main character Yūsuke Yotsuya meets in the alternate world.

Liyuu, a popuar cosplayer from Shanghai, performs the ending theme song "Carpe Diem."

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) on October 2, and it will also run on the BS11 , MBS , and WOWOW channels, as welll as on the ABEMA and dAnime Store services in Japan. The anime has finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere.

The main cast also includes:

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) are designing the characters, and Yūko Ōba is drawing the sub-character designs.

The other staff members include:

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 9. Kodansha Comics published the manga's eighth volume in December.

Nao's Trinity Seven manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.