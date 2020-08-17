Island of Giant Insects Anime's English-Dub Kickstarter Reaches Goal

Stretch goals include premium packaging, 5.1 surround sound mix

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the English dub of the The Island of Giant Insects anime film reached its goal of 4 million yen (about US$37,551) on Saturday. As of press time, the campaign has raised 4,186,583 yen (about US$39,303).

The stretch goals for the campaign include Premium Packaging at 4.5 million yen (about US$42,200) and a 5.1 surround sound mix at 6 million yen (about US$56,300). The project has also teased further stretch goals.

The project attempted a previous Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, but fell short of its 8,500,000-yen (about US$80,000) goal. The project launched the "Round 2" campaign last month that has a lower 4 million-yen goal. The new campaign will end on September 1.

Some of the extras promoted in the first attempt are now stretch goals in the Round 2 campaign. The campaign also includes new merchandise such as character goods available as backer rewards.

Backing tiers have been reorganized, with a new tier that allows a backer to potentially voice the female character Nozawa, and another tier for a mixed-gender group of backers to voice extras. Additionally, an existing tier allows a backer to voice the male character Akira.

The previously announced dub cast includes:

Sound Cadence Studios ( ACTORS: Songs Connection , This Boy is a Professional Wizard , This Boy Suffers from Crystallization ) will produce the English dub of the film.

The original campaign launched on February 14 and ended on March 15 with US$27,783 in pledges.

Backer rewards include digital thank-you letters, wallpapers, soundtrack albums, design materials, backers' names in credits, promotional items packs, Blu-ray Discs, and T-shirts .

The theatrical film edition of the anime of Yasutaka Fujimi , RED ICE , and Shu Hirose 's The Island of Giant Insects ( Kyochū Rettō ) manga opened in Japan on January 10.

The original OVA shipped in Japan on DVD in a limited-edition bundle with the manga's sixth compiled book volume in June 2019. Crunchyroll screened the anime at the Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019, and the company is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia.

The survival horror story begins when Mutsumi Oribe and her classmates are flying for a school field trip, and their plane crashes. They drift onto an island dominated by giant insects. The tagline for the anime is, "On that island … humans are merely insect fodder."

Takeo Takahashi ( Spice and Wolf , Aki Sora ) served as chief director of the anime at Passione , and Shigeru Morita ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova ) wrote the script. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion ) designed the characters.