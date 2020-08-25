By the Grace of the Gods Anime's 2nd Video Reveals October 4 Premiere

The official website for the anime of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series revealed the second promotional video and October 4 premiere on Tuesday. The video previews Azusa Tadokoro 's opening theme song "Yasashii Sekai" (Kind World).

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 4 at 11:30 p.m., and it will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Abema in Japan at the same time. The series will then debut on BS Fuji on October 6 and on J:TV on October 7.

The previously announced cast includes:

Yūki Kuwahara as Eliaria



Daisuke Ono as Reinhart



Marika Kōno as Miya



Motomu Kiyokawa as Gain



Kikuko Inoue as Lulutia



Makoto Koichi as Kufo



Hiroki Yasumoto as Ryoma Takebayashi



Makoto Furukawa as Tabuchi



Saori Hayami as Elise



Takehito Koyasu as Reinbach



Yūki Hirose as Welanna, Miya's former party member



Yūki Takada as Mizelia, Miya's former party member



Yui Fukuo as Cilia, Miya's former party member



Tetsu Inada as Wogan, the master of the Adventurer's Guild's Gimul branch



The anime will star Azusa Tadokoro as Ryoma.

Funimation is co-producing the anime, and will stream the series. Funimation premiered the anime's first episode during its FunimationCon virtual event on July 3.

Takeyuki Yanase ( In Another World With My Smartphone , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) is directing the anime at Maho Film ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is the story editor and screenwriter. Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Cutie Honey Universe ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, with Ririnra credited with the original character designs.

Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the music at Lantis , and Masanori Tsuchiya is directing the sound at AMG Studio . Aki Watanabe is the color key artist, and Satoshi Shibata is directing the art. Yukina Nomura is the compositing director of photography.

MindaRyn, a popular YouTuber known for posting her cover versions of anime songs, is performing the ending theme song "Blue Rose knows" as her debut single.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Roy began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014, before ending it and launching a new version of the story in 2015. The newer serialization is ongoing.

Ranran launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in November 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume this November.