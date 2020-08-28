Sega Reveals New Project B.L.A.C.K. With Music Video

Developer to announce details of project about female performers on September 2

Sega revealed its new Project B.L.A.C.K. on Friday with a website and promotional video. The music video features the characters Kurumi Saimei, Prana Tosei, and Meisa Akashi performing the song "Wonderful Future." Sega will officially announce the project on September 2.

The project centers on female performers who sing and battle for Japan's future. Among them are 12 elite performers known as the Noble 12, who sing and dance to achieve performances at the highest level. "B.L.A.C.K." in the project's title stands for "Brilliant Legislative Artistic Celebrity Knights."

Sega had filed a trademark for "Sakura Taisen B.L.A.C.K." on April 16, and the record became public on May 12.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West on April 28. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered on April 3.