Banana Fish Director Hiroko Utsumi, Anime Studio BONES Announce New Original TV Anime Project
More details to be revealed on September 20
The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mantan Web entertainment news website reported on Sunday that director Hiroko Utsumi (Banana Fish, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Free! Eternal Summer) and anime studio BONES (Eureka Seven, My Hero Academia) are working together on an original television anime project.
The anime's title and other information will be revealed on September 20 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT) on the Shinjuku YUNIKA VISION large public screen in Tokyo.
