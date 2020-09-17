SIE's Jim Ryan: '99 Percent' of PS4 Games Backward Compatible With PS5

Also: Console to launch with PS Plus Collection with 14 PS4 titles available digitally

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealed in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday that "99 percent" of PlayStation 4 games will be backward compatible with the upcoming PlayStation 5.

The console will also have a PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The collection will include PlayStation 4 games that will be playable for subscribers, with 14 titles available immediately on launch. The games include Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, The Last Guardian, Persona 5 , and Resident Evil VII: biohazard .

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny stated during "The Road to PS5" livestream presentation on March 18 that "almost all" PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5 at launch. The company expects that the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time will be playable. Sony also previously announced that the "overwhelming majority" of over 4,000 PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5. The company stated that backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5, which may result in higher or more stable frame rates and higher resolutions. The company has evaluated and tested hundreds of games to find issues that need adjustment, and it is planning to test thousands more before the console's launch.

The PS5 will launch on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include the disc slot) will retail for US$399.99.

Source: The Washington Post (Gene Park) via Gematsu