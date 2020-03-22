Sony: 'Overwhelming Majority' of PS4 Titles Will Be Playable on PS5

Backward compatible titles to run at boosted frequency on PS5

Sony announced on Friday that the "overwhelming majority" of over 4,000 PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the PlayStation 5. The company stated that backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5, which may result in higher or more stable frame rates and higher resolutions. The company has evaluated and tested hundreds of games to find issues that need adjustment, and it is planning to test thousands more before the console's launch.

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny stated during "The Road to PS5" livestream presentation on Wednesday that "almost all" PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the PS5 at launch. The company expects that the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time will be playable.

The console will support some M2 drives, and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will announce in the future which drives will fit. The console's graphics core will use ray tracing and primitive shaders to allow a broad array of details.

The console's developers are targeting the PS5's SSD to have an IO throughput of 5.5 GB/s with instantaneous seek time. The console's custom RDNA 2 will have 10.28 TFLOPS and 36 CUs with variable frequency capped at 2.23 GHz.

Developers are aiming to utilize hundreds of advanced sound sources for the PS5. The system will utilize head-related transfer function (HRTF) to render 3D audio through headphones and TV speakers with a Tempest 3D Audio Tech engine. The console will have 5 HRTFs available at launch.

Jim Ryan, the new president and CEO of SIE, previously announced that the PS5's controller will feature haptic feedback to replace current "rumble" technology. Additionally, "Adaptive triggers" incorporated into the controller's trigger buttons (L2, R2) will allow developers to adjust resistance in the triggers.

The PS5's physical games will use 100GB optical disks that can be inserted into an optical drive that also functions as a 4K Blu-ray Disc player. The PS5 will also include a feature to suspend gameplay at a lower power consumption than the PlayStation 4, with an estimated power consumption of around 0.5w.

The PS5 is slated to ship during holiday season 2020. Cerny revealed in April that the new console has been in development for four years.