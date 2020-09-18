KuroCon's Digital September Event to Host Voice Actress Machico

Kurotsuki Online Convention (KuroCon) announced on Wednesday that its "volume 2" event will host voice actress and singer Machico on September 26-27.

Machico 's anime roles include Hikari Kokura in Chidori RSC , Hikari Kokura in Uma Musume Pretty Derby , and Ithea-Myse-Valgulious in WorldEnd . She also voiced Tsubasa Ibuki in The [email protected] Million Live! game series. Machico has performed theme songs for anime such as The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , and Healin' Good Precure .

The convention previously announced that the September digital event will host singer and voice actress Yun*chi ( Log Horizon , Wooser's Hand-to-Mouth Life: Phantasmagoric Arc theme songs).

KuroCon also held a digital convention on July 4-5 and hosted musician Asaka .

KuroCon's website describes the event as a "free online convention born out of the desire to host an event to replace the ones we lost in these difficult times. Organized by a bunch of friends and comrades in the anime/game/manga/music/Japan culture space, for the community."

