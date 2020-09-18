News
KuroCon's Digital September Event to Host Voice Actress Machico
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Kurotsuki Online Convention (KuroCon) announced on Wednesday that its "volume 2" event will host voice actress and singer Machico on September 26-27.
Machico's anime roles include Hikari Kokura in Chidori RSC, Hikari Kokura in Uma Musume Pretty Derby, and Ithea-Myse-Valgulious in WorldEnd. She also voiced Tsubasa Ibuki in The [email protected] Million Live! game series. Machico has performed theme songs for anime such as The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!, and Healin' Good Precure.
The convention previously announced that the September digital event will host singer and voice actress Yun*chi (Log Horizon, Wooser's Hand-to-Mouth Life: Phantasmagoric Arc theme songs).
KuroCon also held a digital convention on July 4-5 and hosted musician Asaka.
KuroCon's website describes the event as a "free online convention born out of the desire to host an event to replace the ones we lost in these difficult times. Organized by a bunch of friends and comrades in the anime/game/manga/music/Japan culture space, for the community."
Sources: Email correspondence, KuroCon's website