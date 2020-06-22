Digital English Anime Event KuroCon to Host Musician Asaka

KuroCon takes place on July 4-5

The digital English-language anime event KuroCon announced on Saturday that the convention will host the musician Asaka . KuroCon will take place on July 4-5.

KuroCon's website describes the event as a "free online convention born out of the desire to host an event to replace the ones we lost in these difficult times. Organized by a bunch of friends and comrades in the anime/game/manga/music/Japan culture space, for the community."

KuroCon will also be hosting video game and manga localization company Sekai Project and manga licensing company Denpa .

MAGES announced on the official website for the singer Asaka on April 3 that Asaka would take around a month-long hiatus from her singing work in order to recuperate from a vocal cord polyp removal surgery. She started her hiatus on April 21.

Asaka 's debut single "Open Your Eyes" was the ending theme song for the Occultic;Nine anime. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as A Centaur's Life , Laid-Back Camp , ISLAND , YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. , and ROOM CAMP .

Asaka attended both the Anime Central convention in Illinois and the Anirevo convention in Vancouver last year.

Source: KuroCon's website