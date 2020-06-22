News
Digital English Anime Event KuroCon to Host Musician Asaka
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The digital English-language anime event KuroCon announced on Saturday that the convention will host the musician Asaka. KuroCon will take place on July 4-5.
KuroCon's website describes the event as a "free online convention born out of the desire to host an event to replace the ones we lost in these difficult times. Organized by a bunch of friends and comrades in the anime/game/manga/music/Japan culture space, for the community."
KuroCon will also be hosting video game and manga localization company Sekai Project and manga licensing company Denpa.
MAGES announced on the official website for the singer Asaka on April 3 that Asaka would take around a month-long hiatus from her singing work in order to recuperate from a vocal cord polyp removal surgery. She started her hiatus on April 21.
Asaka's debut single "Open Your Eyes" was the ending theme song for the Occultic;Nine anime. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as A Centaur's Life, Laid-Back Camp, ISLAND, YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world., and ROOM CAMP.
Asaka attended both the Anime Central convention in Illinois and the Anirevo convention in Vancouver last year.
Source: KuroCon's website