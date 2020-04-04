Singer Asaka Takes 1-Month Hiatus to Recover from Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery

MAGES announced on the official website for the singer Asaka on Friday that Asaka will take around a month-long hiatus from her signing work in order to recuperate from a vocal cord polyp removal surgery. She will start her hiatus on April 21. MAGES said that while Asaka can still sing and talk right now, after staff and Asaka consulted with her doctor, they decided surgery was the best course of action. She plans to restart radio and other voice work on May 25, with a goal of starting singing work again in mid or late June.

Asaka 's debut single "Open Your Eyes" was the ending theme song for the Occultic;Nine anime. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as A Centaur's Life , Laid-Back Camp , ISLAND , YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. , and ROOM CAMP .

Asaka attended both the Anime Central convention in Illinois and the Anirevo convention in Vancouver last year.

Image via Asaka 's Twitter account