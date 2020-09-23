D4DJ First Mix Anime Reveals 8 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for Bushiroad 's D4DJ multimedia project announced eight more cast members for D4DJ First Mix television anime on Wednesday. The new characters are all backup members for the franchise 's six DJ units.

The new cast members are:

(top row, left to right)

Nana Mizuki as Airi Amano

Raychell as Shano Himegami

Toru Furuya as Ryūjin Kofune

Naoto Takenaka as Dennojō Inuyose

(bottom row, left to right)

Arisa Komiya as Mana Kase

Hinako Umemura as Tōka Takao

DAIGO as Kū Mitsuhashi

Hisanori Yoshida as Haruki Kaibara

The account also revealed that, aside from the previously announced Funimation and Ani-One Asia streams, the anime will also stream on Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer. The anime will be available in 15 languages, with dubs in three languages.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels on October 30 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise , Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ). Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani is the executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura is credited with the original story. Masahiro Nakayama is the supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) is the music producer. The project's in-story "Happy Around!" DJ unit is performing the opening theme song for the anime.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch on October 25.

