Capcom States it is 'Looking Into' Offering Resident Evil Village on PS4, Xbox One

Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda: Cannot make any promises

Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda reported during Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online's CAPCOM Special Program on Friday that the Resident Evil Village staff is "looking into" releasing the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Kanda cautioned that he cannot make any promises, and noted that development is currently ongoing for the previously announced PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms.





Friday's stream also presented a "Developer Insights - Welcome to the Village" video:

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main entry in the Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game will launch in 2021.

CAPCOM describes the story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7 biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 3 game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 3. The release includes the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." CAPCOM describes the project as a "brand-new team-based survival horror experience."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game received the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November.

The original Resident Evil ( Biohazard ) survival horror game debuted for PlayStation in 1996, and CAPCOM is planning a 25th anniversary celebration to mark the occasion next year.

Source: Capcom Special Program