Show By Rock!! Stars!! TV Anime's Teaser Reveals Composers, January Premiere

The " Show By Rock!! 3969 Festival 2020~ 6(Rock)-Hour ♪ All-Rocker Roundup" event debuted a teaser promotional video for the Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime series on Sunday. The video announces that the series will premiere in January, and confirms that Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ), Funta7 , and Akiya Suzuki ( Team-MAX ) are composing the music.

The video shows the band Mashumairesh!!!! from the previous Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! anime heading to MIDICITY, the setting of the first two Show By Rock!! anime series. It also shows Cyan from the band Plasmagica and Rikao from Yokazenohorizon (making his television series debut).

The anime will feature existing bands in the franchise , and the cast members are reprising their roles for the new anime.

Takahiro Ikezoe is returning as chief director, and Show By Rock!! episode director Daigo Yamagishi is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus . Touko Machida is returning to handle the series scripts, and Show By Rock!! animation director Tomokatsu Nagasaku is designing the characters. Hiroki Yoshioka is CG producer, and ENGI is handling CG production. Fumiyuki Go is returning from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! as sound director, while Pony Canyon is handling sound production.

The anime will air on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered on January 9, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The series centers the band Mashumairesh!!!!, which includes guitarist and vocalist Howan ( Hikaru Tohno ) of fox lineage, guitarist and vocalist MashimaHimeko ( Yūko Natsuyoshi ) of striped cat lineage, bassist and vocalist Delmin ( Misaki Watada ) of the Devilmint Kiryū lineage, and drummer and vocalist Ruhuyu ( Aya Yamane ) of wolf-girl lineage.

Korean director Seung Hui Son directed the anime at Kinema Citrus , and Daisuke Tazawa supervised the series scripts. Nobuyuki Itō ( Yuyushiki ) served as both character designer and chief animation director, and Masayuki Kojima served as an advisor. Polygon Pictures handled the CG production, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Show By Rock!! , Naruto , Fairy Tail ) and Funta7 ( Show By Rock!! Short!! , A Bridge to the Starry Skies ) composed the music.

Sanrio began distributing the Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

The original Show By Rock!! smartphone game ended service on December 26. The new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live rhythm game features 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! The game launched on March 12.