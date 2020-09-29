NYCC Metaverse Event Lists 10 Anpanman Films Set to Stream on Tubi

Service had announced plans to stream 6 films this fall in English, Spanish

The New York Comic Con x MCM Comic Con Metaverse online event's schedule is listing a "First Look at Japanese Phenom Anpanman Ahead of U.S. Debut on Tubi" panel for October 11 at 9:25 p.m. EDT, and the panel description states that streaming service Tubi will stream 10 films from the Soreike! Anpanman franchise . Tubi had previously announced that it would stream six films from the franchise .

Tubi will stream the films on its service this fall. The films will be available in English and Spanish.

Tubi describes Anpanman :

Through a deal with TMS Entertainment , making its English and Spanish language debut and available exclusively on Tubi, are six movies featuring Anpanman , one of the most recognized animated characters in Asia and the most popular character among both boys and girls in Japan. Anpanman is so popular that the K-Pop band BTS wrote a song about him. The Anpanman franchise has generated over $60 billion in merchandising sales. Anpanman is a superhero whose head is an anpan, a popular Japanese pastry. He is a champion of justice and flies anywhere to help those in trouble.

The new Spanish-language Tubi en Español service will launch this year in the U.S. with more than 800 titles and 3,000 hours of content.

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa. Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni ( Soreike! Anpanman the Movie: Fluffy Fuwari and the Cloud Country), this year's Anpanman anime film, has been delayed to summer 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was originally slated to open in Japan on June 26.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.

