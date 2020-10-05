Voice Actor Masatomo Nakazawa Tests Positive for COVID-19, But Is Asymptomatic

Actor had stomach pain before taking pre-event virus test

Voice Actor Masatomo Nakazawa and his talent agency Haikyo announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcements noted that Nakazawa is asymptomatic for new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and recuperating with the guidance of a healthcare center and specialists.

Nakazawa said that he recently had stomach pain and received the diagnosis of gastritis. He subsequently took a pre-event coronavirus test and received the positive result on Sunday. Nakazawa's date for the onset of symptoms has been set as September 24.

Haikyo added that Nakazawa's close contacts are being identified, and the company is responding to the situation with the guidance of a healthcare center. The company said that ensuring the health of its actors, clients, staff, and fans is its highest priority.

Nakazawa's anime roles include Haruki Nakayama in Given , Marco in FLCL Progressive , Itsuki Shikatani in Yarichin Bitch-bu , Hutt River in Hetalia The World Twinkle , and Tao in Noblesse .