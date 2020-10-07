Discotek Releases Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis, Devilman Lady, Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter, More Anime on December 29

Discotek announced on Wednesday that it will release Blu-ray Discs for the Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis , Gin Rei , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter , Devilman Lady , and Thermae Romae anime on December 29. The company will also release the Battle Athletes television anime and original video anime ( OVA ) on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on the same day.

The Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis anime special's Blu-ray Disc release will include the Japanese version with English subtitles as well as the Funimation dub .

Discotek 's release of the Gin Rei original video anime ( OVA ) will feature a new upscaled version of the three-episode OVA in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The release will also include "Love Fight" and "GinRei Remix" music videos.

Discotek 's release of Case Closed: The Crimson Love Letter ( Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ), the 21st film in the franchise from 2017, will feature a new English dub featuring cast from recent releases of anime in the franchise . The release will also include the film's Japanese version with English subtitles.

Discotek 's HD remaster of the Devilman Lady television anime will feature all 26 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, and it will also include include the English dub from ADV Films ' initial 2003-2004 DVD release (titled Devil Lady ).

Discotek will release the Thermae Romae anime on Blu-ray Disc in Japanese with English subtitles and with the new English dub. The release will also include a special mini episode.

The SD Blu-ray Disc release of the Battle Athletes OVA and Battle Athletes Victory television anime will feature newly restored versions of both anime in Japanese with English subtitles and the Pioneer LDC dub . The release will also include the song battle extras.