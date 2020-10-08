Ayumi Komura's Akumade Futari wa Business desu Manga Ends on October 20

Manga also gets special side story chapter on November 5

Manga creator Ayumi Komura announced on her Twitter account on Monday that the Akumade Futari wa Business desu (Those Two Keep it Strictly Business) manga will end in the 22nd issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine on October 20. The manga will also have a side story chapter in the magazine's 23rd issue on November 5.

The manga centers on Hano, an absurdly powerful high school girl, and her relationship with Ryūko, a popular video content creator. When Ryūko becomes involved in a certain incident where he has to pay Hano money, Hano instead gets him to help her film a video project, which turns out to be a video channel where Ryūko pretends to be her boyfriend. While Hano is nervous about her request, Ryūko assures her that it's all strictly business.

Komura launched the manga in Margaret on April 3.

Komura also recently ended her Okuchi no Sensei wa Shojo Danshi (The Dentist Was a Virgin Guy) manga on August 1.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among the "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation.