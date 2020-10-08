North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 4-10

News
Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After School Dice Club BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 October 6
B: The Beginning Season 1 BDCite Shout! Factory US$29.97 October 6
B: The Beginning Season 1 Ultimate Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Shout! Factory US$159.99 October 6
Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 October 6
Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.99 October 6
Fairy Tail Final Season Part 24 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$54.98 October 6
Maple Colors BD (adult)Please Critical Mass US$19.99 October 6
Mobile Suit Gundam NT Special Edition BDPlease Sunrise US$54.99 October 6
Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 October 6
Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition Steelbook BDPlease Viz Media US$34.98 October 6
One Piece Stampede Steelbook BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$39.98 October 6
The Wonderland BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 October 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ACCA 13-Territory Inspection Department P.S. Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 6
Ao Haru Ride GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Chainsaw Man GN 1Cite Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 October 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Fairy Tail Box GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$120.89 October 6
Hatsu*Haru GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 6
An Incurable Case of Love GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 October 6
Made in Abyss Official Anthology GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 6
Magatsuki Omnibus GN 11-13Please Kodansha Comics US$24.99 October 6
Marginal Operation GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
My Hero Academia GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
One-Punch Man GN 21Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Prince Freya GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Revolutionary Girl Utena After the Revolution GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 October 6
Triage X GN 20Please Yen Press US$13.99 October 6
We Never Learn GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6
Yona of the Dawn GN 26Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ACCA 13-Territory Inspection Department P.S. GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 6
Ao Haru Ride GN 13Cite Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Blue Period GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Cells at Work!: Bacteria GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Chainsaw Man GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Chihayafuru GN 22Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 6
A Condition Called Love GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Discommunication GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$10.99 October 7
Dissolving Classroom GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
First Squad: Moment of Truth GNPlease EigoMANGA US$19.95 October 10
Four Kisses, in Secret GNPlease Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Hatsu*Haru GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 6
An Incurable Case of Love GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Infinite Dendrogram GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 7
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Made in Abyss Official Anthology GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
My Hero Academia GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Nobo and Her? GN 7Please Coamix US$6.99 October 6
One-Punch Man GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Our Precious Conversations GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Prince Freya GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Revolutionary Girl Utena After the Revolution GNPlease Viz Media US$8.99 October 6
Shaman King GN 1-35Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each October 6
Smile Down the Runway GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Star⇄Crossed!! GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Sweat and Soap GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
That Time I Got Reincarnated (Again!) as a Workaholic Slime GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
To Be Next to you GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns GNPlease Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
Triage X GN 20Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 6
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6
We Never Learn GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Yona of the Dawn GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
You Got Me, Sempai! GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 6

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 6
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 12Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 6
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 6
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 October 6
Naruto: Sasuke's Story - Star Pupil NovelPlease Viz Media US$10.99 October 6

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 10
A Lily Blooms in Another World NovelCite J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 7
Naruto: Sasuke's Story - Star Pupil NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 October 6
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 October 8
Slayers Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 5

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Piofiore Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$49.99 October 8

