North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 4-10
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
B: The Beginning, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime; Moriarty the Patriot, Made in Abyss Official Anthology manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
After School Dice Club BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 6
B: The Beginning Season 1 BD
|Shout! Factory
|US$29.97
|October 6
B: The Beginning Season 1 Ultimate Collection BD
|Shout! Factory
|US$159.99
|October 6
Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|October 6
Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|October 6
Fairy Tail Final Season Part 24 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|October 6
Maple Colors BD (adult)
|Critical Mass
|US$19.99
|October 6
Mobile Suit Gundam NT Special Edition BD
|Sunrise
|US$54.99
|October 6
Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition BD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|October 6
Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition Steelbook BD
|Viz Media
|US$34.98
|October 6
One Piece Stampede Steelbook BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|October 6
The Wonderland BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|October 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
ACCA 13-Territory Inspection Department P.S. Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 6
Ao Haru Ride GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Chainsaw Man GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Fairy Tail Box GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$120.89
|October 6
Hatsu*Haru GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 6
An Incurable Case of Love GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 6
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 6
Made in Abyss Official Anthology GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 6
Magatsuki Omnibus GN 11-13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|October 6
Marginal Operation GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
My Hero Academia GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
One-Punch Man GN 21
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Prince Freya GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Revolutionary Girl Utena After the Revolution GN
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 6
Triage X GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 6
We Never Learn GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Yona of the Dawn GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
ACCA 13-Territory Inspection Department P.S. GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 6
Ao Haru Ride GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Blue Period GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Cells at Work!: Bacteria GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Chainsaw Man GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Chihayafuru GN 22
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 6
A Condition Called Love GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
The Demon Prince of Momochi House GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Discommunication GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$10.99
|October 7
Dissolving Classroom GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
First Squad: Moment of Truth GN
|EigoMANGA
|US$19.95
|October 10
Four Kisses, in Secret GN
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Hatsu*Haru GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 6
An Incurable Case of Love GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Infinite Dendrogram GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 7
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Made in Abyss Official Anthology GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
My Hero Academia GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Nobo and Her? GN 7
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|October 6
One-Punch Man GN 21
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Our Precious Conversations GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Prince Freya GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Revolutionary Girl Utena After the Revolution GN
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 6
Shaman King GN 1-35
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|October 6
Smile Down the Runway GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Star⇄Crossed!! GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Sweat and Soap GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
That Time I Got Reincarnated (Again!) as a Workaholic Slime GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
To Be Next to you GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns GN
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Triage X GN 20
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 6
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
We Never Learn GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Yona of the Dawn GN 26
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
You Got Me, Sempai! GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 6
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 6
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 6
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 6
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|October 6
Naruto: Sasuke's Story - Star Pupil Novel
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 6
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 10
A Lily Blooms in Another World Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 7
Naruto: Sasuke's Story - Star Pupil Novel
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 6
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|October 8
Slayers Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 5
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Piofiore Switch game
|Aksys Games
|US$49.99
|October 8