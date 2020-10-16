News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 11-17
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
ID: INVADED, Kakuriyo anime; Blue Period, Cutie and the Beast manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 7 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|October 13
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 7 DVDCite
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|October 13
|ID: INVADED BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 13
|ID: INVADED Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$89.98
|October 13
|Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|October 13
|Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 13
|Punch Line Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|October 13
|Shirobako Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|October 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride Graphic Novel (GN) 13Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Attack on Titan Colossal Edition GN 5Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$49.99
|October 13
|Blue Period GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Case Closed GN 76Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 13
|City GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 13
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 4 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 13
|Cutie and the Beast GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Happy Sugar Life GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 13
|His Favorite GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 13
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Interviews with Monster Girls GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 13
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Jealousy GN 2 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Kemono Friends à la Carte GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Kingdom of Z GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$34.95
|October 13
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 13
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 13
|The New Gate GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|October 14
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Persona 5 GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|October 13
|Restaurant to Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 13
|There's a Demon Lord on the Floor GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 13
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|October 13
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 13
|Transformers GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|October 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|All-Out!! GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 13
|The Ancient Magus' Bride GN 13Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Case Closed GN 76AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 13
|Cutie and the Beast GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Domestic Girlfriend GN 27Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 13
|His Favorite GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 13
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 9Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Kingdom of Z GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 13
|Lily Fairy Tale GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$3.95
|October 16
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 14
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 13Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Persona 5 GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 13
|Practice Makes Perfect GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 13
|Shaman King: Zero GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 13
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 6Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|October 13
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 13
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 14
|There's a Demon Lord on the Floor GN 8Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 13
|Transformers GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|October 13
|Vampire Dormitory GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 13
|We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 13
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 13
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bibliophile Princess Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 13
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 11
|The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 14
|Wild Times with a Fake Fake Princess Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Earth Defense Force 5 PS4 gamePlease
|PQube
|US$6.99
|October 16
|Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set, Mario Set Switch gamesCite
|Nintendo
|US$99.99 each
|October 16
|Onee Chanbara Origin PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|D3 Publisher
|US$59.99, US$74.99 (Deluxe Edition)
|October 14
|Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed Switch gamePlease
|Outright Games
|US$39.99
|October 16