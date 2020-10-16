North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 11-17

Caitlin tries desperately to find an interest in baseball in this lackluster series about a plucky girls' sports team.

― There are a few key ingredients to making a great sports anime. The first is, of course, the sport, although it's fair to use that term a bit loosely, since most people count karuta in Chihayafuru and mahjong in Saki. The sport must be fully realized onscreen, with the rules, techn...