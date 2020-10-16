North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 11-17

News
ID: INVADED, Kakuriyo anime; Blue Period, Cutie and the Beast manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 7 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 October 13
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 7 DVDCite Viz Media US$39.99 October 13
ID: INVADED BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 October 13
ID: INVADED Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$89.98 October 13
Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 October 13
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life Season 2 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 October 13
Punch Line Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 October 13
Shirobako Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 October 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride Graphic Novel (GN) 13Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 13
Attack on Titan Colossal Edition GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$49.99 October 13
Blue Period GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 13
Case Closed GN 76Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 13
City GN 9Please Vertical US$12.95 October 13
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 4 (adult)Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 13
Cutie and the Beast GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 13
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 13
Happy Sugar Life GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 13
His Favorite GN 11Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 13
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 13
Interviews with Monster Girls GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 13
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 13
Jealousy GN 2 (adult)Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 13
Kemono Friends à la Carte GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 13
Kingdom of Z GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 13
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 7Please Vertical US$34.95 October 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 13
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 13
The New Gate GN 3Please One Peace Books US$11.95 October 14
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 13
Persona 5 GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 13
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 4Please Viz Media US$17.99 October 13
Restaurant to Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 13
Something's Wrong With Us GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 13
There's a Demon Lord on the Floor GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 13
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 October 13
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 13
Transformers GN 3 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$24.99 October 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
All-Out!! GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 13
The Ancient Magus' Bride GN 13Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Case Closed GN 76AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 October 13
Cutie and the Beast GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Domestic Girlfriend GN 27Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 13
His Favorite GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 13
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Kingdom of Z GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 13
Lily Fairy Tale GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$3.95 October 16
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 14
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 13Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Persona 5 GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 13
Practice Makes Perfect GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 13
Shaman King: Zero GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 13
A Side Character's Love Story GN 6Please Coamix US$6.99 October 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 13
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 14
There's a Demon Lord on the Floor GN 8Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 13
Transformers GN 3Please Viz Media US$16.99 October 13
Vampire Dormitory GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 13
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite Novel 6Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 13
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 13

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bibliophile Princess Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 13
Record of Wortenia War Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 11
The Epic Tale of the Reincarnated Prince Herscherik Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 14
Wild Times with a Fake Fake Princess Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Earth Defense Force 5 PS4 gamePlease PQube US$6.99 October 16
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set, Mario Set Switch gamesCite Nintendo US$99.99 each October 16
Onee Chanbara Origin PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork D3 Publisher US$59.99, US$74.99 (Deluxe Edition) October 14
Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed Switch gamePlease Outright Games US$39.99 October 16

