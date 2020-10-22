×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 18-24

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Princess Mononoke, Negima!? + Negima!? anime; Heaven's Design Team, Heterogenia Linguistico manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 October 20
My Neighbor Totoro Steelbook BD/DVDCite Shout! Factory US$26.99 October 20
Negima! + Negima!? BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 October 20
Princess Mononoke Steelbook BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.99 October 20
your name. Steelbook BDCite Funimation US$39.98 October 20

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice & Zoroku Graphic Novel (GN) 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Bestia GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Blue Flag GN 4Cite Viz Media US$12.99 October 20
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2 (hardcover)Cite Kodansha Comics US$24.99 October 20
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$12.95 October 20
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 5Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Getter Robo Devolution GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Golden Kamuy GN 18Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 20
Heaven's Design Team GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 20
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 11Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 5Cite Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$125.00 October 20
Love Me for Who I Am GN 2Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Monster And The Beast GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Murciélago GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 5Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Parham Itan: Tales From Beyond GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$12.99 October 20
Perfect World GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 20
Persona 4 GN 13Cite Udon Entertainment US$13.99 October 20
RaW Hero GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 20
The Royal Tutor GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 10Cite Kodansha Comics US$27.99 October 20
Shibuya Goldfish GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection GNPlease Viz Media US$17.99 October 20
Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Sweat and Soap GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 20
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Barcarolle of Froth GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 10Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Tokyo Ghoul:re Box Set GNPlease Viz Media US$169.99 October 20
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 2Cite Yen Press US$12.99 October 20
Ultraman GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 October 20
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 20
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 20
Wonderland GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 20
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$17.99 October 20
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$11.99 October 20

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice & Zoroku GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 20
Bestia GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 October 20
Blue Flag GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 October 20
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 October 20
Cosplay Animal GN 14 (adult)Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 20
Dolly Kill Kill GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
The Drops of God GN 23-33Cite Vertical US$10.99 each October 20
Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
GE - Good Ending GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Golden Kamuy GN 18Cite Viz Media US$8.99 October 20
Heroine for Hire GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 11Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 3Cite Yen Press US$6.99 October 20
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Kemono Friends à la Carte GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 20
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 11Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Love Me for Who I Am GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 20
Monster And The Beast GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 20
RaW Hero GN 3Cite Yen Press US$6.99 October 20
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 20
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Shaman King: Flowers GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Shaman King: Zero GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Shōjo Fight GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Ultraman GN 14Cite Viz Media US$8.99 October 20
Wonderland GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 20
The Writer and His Housekeeper GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 9Cite Yen Press US$6.99 October 20

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 October 20
The Asterisk War Novel 14Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 12Cite Yen Press US$13.99 October 20
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 2 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 October 20
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
High School DxD Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
In the Land of Leadale Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 8Cite Yen Press US$13.99 October 20
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 October 20
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 10Cite Yen Press US$13.99 October 20
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 October 20
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Strike the Blood Novel 16Cite Yen Press US$13.99 October 20
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 20
Three Days of Happiness Novel (hardcover)Cite Yen Press US$19.99 October 20
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 October 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 19
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 19
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 October 20
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 20
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 October 20
I Became the Secretary of a Hero! Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Cross Infinite World US$8.99 October 23
In the Land of Leadale Novel 1Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 20
Restaurant to Another World Novel 5Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 22
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 October 20
Strike the Blood Novel 16Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 20
The Wedding of Marielle Clarac Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Super Cobra PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Hamster US$7.99 October 22
Transformer: Battlegrounds PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC gamePlease Outright Games US$39.99 October 23
UPPERS PC gameCite XSEED Games US$29.99 October 21

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
How to Make Capcom Fighting Characters Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Udon Entertainment US$49.99 October 20
Monster Hunter Illustrations 3 Book (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$54.99 October 20
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks BookCite Yen Press US$49.99 October 20
