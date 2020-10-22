News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 18-24
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Princess Mononoke, Negima!? + Negima!? anime; Heaven's Design Team, Heterogenia Linguistico manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|October 20
My Neighbor Totoro Steelbook BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|October 20
Negima! + Negima!? BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|October 20
Princess Mononoke Steelbook BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|October 20
your name. Steelbook BD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|October 20
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alice & Zoroku Graphic Novel (GN) 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Bestia GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Blue Flag GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 20
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2 (hardcover)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|October 20
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 2
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|October 20
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Getter Robo Devolution GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Golden Kamuy GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 20
Heaven's Design Team GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 20
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 11
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$125.00
|October 20
Love Me for Who I Am GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Monster And The Beast GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Murciélago GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Parham Itan: Tales From Beyond GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|October 20
Perfect World GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 20
Persona 4 GN 13
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 20
RaW Hero GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 20
The Royal Tutor GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$27.99
|October 20
Shibuya Goldfish GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Sneeze: Naoki Urasawa Story Collection GN
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|October 20
Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Sweat and Soap GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 20
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Barcarolle of Froth GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Tokyo Ghoul:re Box Set GN
|Viz Media
|US$169.99
|October 20
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 20
Ultraman GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 20
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 20
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 20
Wonderland GN 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 20
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$17.99
|October 20
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$11.99
|October 20
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alice & Zoroku GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 20
Bestia GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 20
Blue Flag GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 20
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|October 20
Cosplay Animal GN 14 (adult)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 20
Dolly Kill Kill GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
The Drops of God GN 23-33
|Vertical
|US$10.99 each
|October 20
Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
GE - Good Ending GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Golden Kamuy GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 20
Heroine for Hire GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 11
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 20
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Kemono Friends à la Carte GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 20
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Love Me for Who I Am GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 20
Monster And The Beast GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 20
RaW Hero GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 20
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 20
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Shaman King: Flowers GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Shaman King: Zero GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Shōjo Fight GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Ultraman GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 20
Wonderland GN 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 20
The Writer and His Housekeeper GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 20
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|October 20
The Asterisk War Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 20
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 2 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|October 20
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
High School DxD Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
In the Land of Leadale Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 20
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 20
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 20
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 20
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Strike the Blood Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 20
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Three Days of Happiness Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|October 20
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 19
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 19
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 20
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 20
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 20
I Became the Secretary of a Hero! Novel 3
|Cross Infinite World
|US$8.99
|October 23
In the Land of Leadale Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 20
Restaurant to Another World Novel 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 22
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 20
Strike the Blood Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 20
The Wedding of Marielle Clarac Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Super Cobra PS4 game
|Hamster
|US$7.99
|October 22
Transformer: Battlegrounds PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC game
|Outright Games
|US$39.99
|October 23
UPPERS PC game
|XSEED Games
|US$29.99
|October 21
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
How to Make Capcom Fighting Characters Book (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|October 20
Monster Hunter Illustrations 3 Book (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$54.99
|October 20
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks Book
|Yen Press
|US$49.99
|October 20