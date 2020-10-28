News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 25-31
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, K: Seven Stories anime; Star Wars Leia, The Witch and the Beast manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Akame ga KILL! Complete Collection Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|October 27
Black Clover Season 3 Part 1 BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$54.98
|October 27
Cleopatra BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|October 27
Double Disc Delights BD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$35.99
|October 27
Ensemble Stars! Part 2 BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Premium Box Set BD/DVD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$179.98
|October 27
Isuca TV Series, OVA BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|October 27
Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu BD
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|October 27
Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|October 27
Kitty's Pleasure Pack 3 DVD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$26.99
|October 27
K: Seven Stories BD
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|October 27
Lady Does Butler BD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|October 27
Lady Does Butler DVD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|October 27
Lupin III: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|October 27
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|October 27
New Getter Robo BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|October 27
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|October 27
Symphogear Season 1 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|October 27
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Aria The Masterpiece Graphic Novel (GN) 6
|Tokyopop
|US$24.99
|October 27
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
Dance in the Vampire Bund: A.S.O. GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 27
Destiny Lovers GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 27
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Fairy Tale Battle Royale GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 27
Farming Life in Another World GN 1
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|October 28
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 27
Happy Sugar Life GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 27
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 27
Hi Score Girl GN 4
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|October 27
If I Could Reach You GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
I'm Rather... Fond of You. GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|October 31
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 27
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 27
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 4
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$24.95
|October 28
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
Love and Lies GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 27
Master and the Beast GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 27
Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 27
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 27
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 13
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|October 27
Restaurant to Another World GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 27
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 27
Sue & Tai-chan GN 2 (color)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
To Love Ru Darkness GN 17
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 27
UQ HOLDER! GN 20
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
The Witch and the Beast GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|October 27
Your Song GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|October 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 28
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Cells at Work: Platelets! GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Dance in the Vampire Bund: A.S.O. GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 27
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 9
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 27
Happy Sugar Life GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 27
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 17-18
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|October 27
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 27
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 17
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Love and Lies GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Love Massage: Melting Beauty Treatment GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$6.99
|October 27
Maid in Honey GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
My Best (♀) Butler GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 27
The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 27
Orient GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 27
Restaurant to Another World GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 27
RIN-NE GN 15-16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 27
Shaman King: Flowers GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Shaman King: Red Crimson GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 27
Sue & Tai-chan GN 2 (color)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Tokyo Shinobi Squad GN 1-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|October 27
UQ HOLDER! GN 20
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
When We're in Love GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
The Witch and the Beast GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|October 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Buck Naked in Another World Novel 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|October 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 27
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 27
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 27
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 27
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 27
NieR:Automata - YoRHa Boys Novel
|Square Enix Books
|US$14.99
|October 27
Owarimonogatari Part 3 Novel
|Vertical
|US$16.95
|October 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 27
Strike the Blood Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 27
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 29
Can Someone Please Explain What's Going On?! Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 31
Classroom of the Elite Novel 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|October 29
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 28
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 27
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 27
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 27
NieR:Automata - YoRHa Boys Novel
|Square Enix Books
|US$9.99
|October 27
When the Clock Strikes Z Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 26
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|October 27
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Pikmin 3 Deluxe Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|October 30
Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! PS4, Switch, PC game
|ININ Games
|US$29.99
|October 30
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Zebraman BD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|October 27
Zebraman DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|October 27