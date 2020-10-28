×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 25-31

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, K: Seven Stories anime; Star Wars Leia, The Witch and the Beast manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akame ga KILL! Complete Collection Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 October 27
Black Clover Season 3 Part 1 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$54.98 October 27
Cleopatra BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$24.95 October 27
Double Disc Delights BD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$35.99 October 27
Ensemble Stars! Part 2 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 October 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Premium Box Set BD/DVDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$179.98 October 27
Isuca TV Series, OVA BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 October 27
Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 October 27
Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu DVDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 October 27
Kitty's Pleasure Pack 3 DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$26.99 October 27
K: Seven Stories BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 October 27
Lady Does Butler BD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 October 27
Lady Does Butler DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 October 27
Lupin III: The Pursuit of Harimao's Treasure BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 October 27
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$34.98 October 27
New Getter Robo BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 October 27
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 October 27
Symphogear Season 1 BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 October 27

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aria The Masterpiece Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Tokyopop US$24.99 October 27
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 6Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
Dance in the Vampire Bund: A.S.O. GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 27
Destiny Lovers GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 27
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Fairy Tale Battle Royale GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 27
Farming Life in Another World GN 1Please One Peace Books US$11.95 October 28
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 27
Happy Sugar Life GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 27
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 27
Hi Score Girl GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 October 27
If I Could Reach You GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
I'm Rather... Fond of You. GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 October 31
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 27
Kemono Friends a la Carte GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 27
Kimagure Orange Road Omnibus GN 4Please Digital Manga Publishing US$24.95 October 28
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
Love and Lies GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 27
Master and the Beast GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 27
Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 27
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 27
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 13Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 October 27
Restaurant to Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 27
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 27
Sue & Tai-chan GN 2 (color)Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
To Love Ru Darkness GN 17Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 27
UQ HOLDER! GN 20Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
The Witch and the Beast GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 October 27
Your Song GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 October 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 28
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Cells at Work: Platelets! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Dance in the Vampire Bund: A.S.O. GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 27
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 9Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 27
Happy Sugar Life GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 27
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 17-18Please Viz Media US$6.99 each October 27
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 27
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Love and Lies GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Love Massage: Melting Beauty Treatment GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$6.99 October 27
Maid in Honey GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
My Best (♀) Butler GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 27
The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 27
Orient GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 27
Restaurant to Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 27
RIN-NE GN 15-16Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 27
Shaman King: Flowers GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Shaman King: Red Crimson GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 27
Sue & Tai-chan GN 2 (color)Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
Tokyo Shinobi Squad GN 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each October 27
UQ HOLDER! GN 20Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
When We're in Love GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27
The Witch and the Beast GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 October 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Buck Naked in Another World Novel 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 October 27
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$14.99 October 27
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.99 October 27
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 12Please Yen Press US$13.99 October 27
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 27
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 27
NieR:Automata - YoRHa Boys NovelPlease Square Enix Books US$14.99 October 27
Owarimonogatari Part 3 NovelPlease Vertical US$16.95 October 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 October 27
Strike the Blood Novel 16Please Yen Press US$13.99 October 27

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 29
Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 31
Classroom of the Elite Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 October 29
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 28
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 27
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 8Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 27
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 12Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 27
NieR:Automata - YoRHa Boys NovelPlease Square Enix Books US$9.99 October 27
When the Clock Strikes Z Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 26
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 October 27

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pikmin 3 Deluxe Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 October 30
Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! PS4, Switch, PC gameCite ININ Games US$29.99 October 30

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Zebraman BDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 October 27
Zebraman DVDCite Media Blasters US$14.99 October 27
