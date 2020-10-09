Singer Konomi Suzuki Goes on Hiatus for Vocal Cord Surgery

Singer Konomi Suzuki announced on Twitter on Friday that she will go on hiatus beginning in December due to surgery for vocal cord nodules. Suzuki said, "I first came down [with vocal cord nodules] about four years ago, but I finally decided [on surgery] so I can keep singing a long, long time from now."

Suzuki is planning to return to her singing activities at the Animax Musix event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 31.

Suzuki's has performed theme songs for anime such as No Game, No Life , WATAMOTE , Chaos;Child , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. , and Fairy Tail . She has also had roles in the Lost Song and Dusk maiden of Amnesia anime.