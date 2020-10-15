Disney's Fireball CG Anime Unveils Teaser, Returning Staff, November 8 Debut for 'Final' Series

The official Twitter account for Disney's Japanese 3D CG anime Fireball revealed a teaser trailer and new visual for the franchise 's "final chapter" Gebäude Bäude on Thursday. The visual reveals the new anime's cast and returning staff. The anime's website also announced that the first five-episode half of the new series will premiere on the Disney Channel in Japan daily at 9:57 p.m. from November 8 to November 12 (with repeats later). The second five-episode half will premiere on the Disney Channel daily at 9:57 p.m. from December 6 to December 10.

The first half of Gebäude Bäude will also stream on the Disney+ service in Japan on November 13, and the second half will stream on Disney+ on December 11.

Miyuki Kawasho returns as Drossel von Flügel, with Hiroshi Kamiya co-starring.

Wataru Arakawa returns as director for the anime at TMS Jinni's . Takayuki Yanase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) returns as mechanical designer. Yoshiyuki Usui is composing the music. Shigeyuki Watanabe is the CGI director. Yasuyuki Kuwabara is in charge of sound design.

The original "high-density industrial gag short animation" of two-minute shorts follows the daily life of a female robot duchess named Drossel von Flügel (played by Miyuki Kawasho ) and her guardian servant robot Gedächtnis ( Toru Ohkawa ).

Jinni's Animation Studios produced the first Fireball series of 3D computer-animated shorts. The series debuted on Disney Channel Japan in 2008. Arakawa returned to write and direct the second series, a prequel titled Fireball Charming which premiered in 2011. A third season titled Fireball Humorous had three episodes from October to December 2017.