High-Rise Invasion Survival Horror Manga Gets Anime Series in February 2021

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Ōba 's High-Rise Invasion ( Tenkū Shinpan ) survival horror manga is inspiring an anime series. Netflix released a teaser trailer, which revealed the show's worldwide premiere date in February 2021 on the streaming platform.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion , created by Tsuina Miura ( Ajin - Demi-Human ) and Takahiro Ōba ( Box! ), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate?

The anime also opened an official website, where it revealed two key visuals, a "human" version and a "mask" version.

Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers , Libra of Nil Admirari ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Touko Machida ( 7SEEDS , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan ) is supervising the series scripts. Yōichi Ueda (Gangsta.) serves as character designer and chief animation director. The artists tatsuo and Youichi Sakai are composing the music.

The voice cast includes:

Ōba drew an illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement:

Miura and Ōba launched the manga on DeNA 's Manga Box app in December 2013, and ended it on March 28. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in omnibus volumes, and the eighth volume will ship on November 24. Latest chapters of the manga are also available in English digitally on Manga Box 's English website.

A sequel manga titled Tenkū Shinpan arrive launched in the Magapoke app in July 2019.