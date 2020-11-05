MAPPA Animates Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation Anime for Noitamina in July 2021

The teaser visual below may not be safe for work.

A " Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2020" livestream event on Thursday revealed that the television anime adaptation of Coolkyoushinja and Amahara 's Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ( Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation ) manga will premiere on the Noitamina programming block in July 2021. The event revealed a promo video and a teaser visual.

MAPPA will animate the series.

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. The manga's third volume shipped on August 11.

In the manga's story, gods appeared when humanity was on the verge of destruction due to the work of demons. Deities called "Idaten" fought and sealed away the demons 800 years ago. Nowadays, the Idaten have no fighting experience and they live peaceful lives. But now the demons are reviving, and the battle between gods, humans, and demons is about to begin.

Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , and Komori-san Can't Decline ( Komori-san wa Kotowarenai! ) manga have all received anime adaptations. Peach Boy Riverside is getting a television anime in July 2021, and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the second season of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , will premiere in 2021.