Coolkyoushinja, Amahara's Heion Sedai no idaten-tachi Manga Listed with TV Anime

Manga about gods living in 800 years of peace debuted in 2018

Amazon Japan is currently listing the cover of this year's 16th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine, which lists that Coolkyoushinja and Amahara 's Heion Sedai no idaten-tachi ( Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation ) manga is getting a television anime project. The issue will officially ship on August 12.

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. The manga's third volume will ship on August 11.

In the manga's story, gods appeared when humanity was on the verge of destruction due to the work of demons. Deities called "Idaten" fought and sealed away the demons 800 years ago. Nowadays, the Idaten have no fighting experience and they live peaceful lives. But now the demons are reviving, and the battle between gods, humans, and demons is about to begin.

Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , and Komori-san Can't Decline ( Komori-san wa Kotowarenai! ) manga have all received anime adaptations.

Source: Amazon